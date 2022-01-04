UAE: 24K gold price plunges to Dh218.5 per gram

Gold prices fell for the second consecutive day of the New Year as 24K prices dropped to Dh218.5 at the opening of the market in the UAE on Tuesday. In the UAE, the 24K price has dropped Dh2.5 per …
