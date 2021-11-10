UAE-Dubai: Gold prices drop slightly 22K at Dh208.0 per gram

Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $1,827.05 per ounce by 9.10 am UAE time. In the UAE, the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group data showed 24K trading at Dh221.25 per gram at the opening of the market. While …
