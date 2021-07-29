Gold jewellery demand in the UAE jumped 461 per cent in the second quarter to 7.3 tonnes as compared to 1.3 tonnes during the same period last year as consumer confidence improved due to increased …
UAE gold jewellery demand jumps 461% as consumer confidence improves
