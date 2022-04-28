Gold industry sources are hopeful that gold prices could slip to $1,860-$1,870 an ounce levels from the current $1,883. In the last 48 hours, gold slipped below $1,900 after spend …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 2-month low as dollar stays elevated - April 27, 2022
- UAE gold price at Dh215/g – should shoppers be buying or booking? - April 27, 2022
- Ukraine war, inflation drives Q1 jump in gold demand, WGC says - April 27, 2022