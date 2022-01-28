UAE gold price drops Dh5 a gram in 24 hours – will shoppers decide to make a quick return?

Dubai: Gold prices seem to be entering a volatile phase, with the Dubai Gold Rate for 22K dropping Dh5.50 to Dh204.75 a gram in just the last 24 hours. This after being at Dh209-Dh210 levels all …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold trading at Rs 49,640 per 10 gm today; silver price at Rs 63,200/kg - January 27, 2022
- India’s gold demand to keep rising in 2022, could widen trade deficit: Report - January 27, 2022
- TMS Ep96: IT growth, crude oil price, gold demand, Revenue Budget - January 27, 2022