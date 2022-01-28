Dubai: Gold prices seem to be entering a volatile phase, with the Dubai Gold Rate for 22K dropping Dh5.50 to Dh204.75 a gram in just the last 24 hours. This after being at Dh209-Dh210 levels all …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold investment demand down over 40% in 2021, new report finds - January 27, 2022
- UAE gold price drops Dh5 a gram in 24 hours – will shoppers make a quick return - January 27, 2022
- Gold prices selloff, as the US GDP growth exceeds expectations [Video] - January 27, 2022