Gold prices continued their upward trend, trading higher at the opening of the markets in the UAE on Wednesday. The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed 24K was trading at Dh245.75 per gram on Wednesday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- What Makes Gold Prices Rise and Fall? An In-Depth Guide - February 21, 2024
- Gold rises on softer dollar, safe-haven demand; focus on Fed minutes - February 21, 2024
- Gold prices advance as dollar dips ahead of Fed minutes - February 21, 2024