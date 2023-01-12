The precious metal’s recent rally has reached an eight-month high and it could extend further if disinflation trends remain firmly in place, says expert …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- UAE: Gold prices continue to rise, up Dh1 per gram in Dubai - January 12, 2023
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat rises at Rs 56,070; silver at Rs 71,500 per kilo - January 12, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls refuse to give up ahead of US Consumer Price Index - January 12, 2023