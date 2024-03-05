Gold prices continued their upward trend at the opening of the markets in Dubai on Tuesday as the global spot rate surpassed $2,100 an ounce late on Monday. The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed 24K …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold hovers near 3-month peak as eyes on Powell’s testimony - March 5, 2024
- Monsters of Rock: Record gold prices float all boats for Argonaut - March 5, 2024
- UAE: Gold prices continue upward trend as global rates surpass $2,100 - March 5, 2024