Gold prices retreated on Monday morning from a three-month peak hit in the previous session, as the dollar and US bond yields rose after a top US central banker warned that the Federal Reserve is not …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- UAE: Gold prices drop Dh1 per gram in Dubai in early trade - November 14, 2022
- Gold, silver rates record hike on MCX | Check here prices for major cities - November 14, 2022
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 52,650; silver at Rs 61,700 per kilo - November 14, 2022