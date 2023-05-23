Keeping gold under pressure, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said there might be the need to go higher on the policy rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- UAE: Gold prices drop in Dubai as investors eye US debt ceiling talks - May 23, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears dominate below $2,000 on firmer US Dollar despite no debt ceiling deal - May 23, 2023
- Gold, silver prices continue to fall on May 23; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata - May 23, 2023