Spot gold was trading at $1,805.94 per ounce at 9.20 am UAE time, down by 0.23 per cent. In the UAE, gold prices fell more than Dh2 per gram at the opening of the market. the 24K opened at Dh218.75 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold eases as Fed rate hike bets lift yields - January 6, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: Bund yields drag XAU/EUR below €1,600 ahead of German Inflation data - January 6, 2022
- UAE: Gold prices drop over Dh2 per gram; 24K opens at Dh218.75 - January 6, 2022