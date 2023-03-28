Gold prices edged up in Dubai on Tuesday as the US dollar eased, although an improvement in risk appetite after efforts by regulators to contain worries over the global banking system limited the safe …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- UAE: Gold prices edge up Dh1 per gram in Dubai - March 28, 2023
- Gold Rates Fall On March 28, 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Top Cities - March 28, 2023
- Gold Price Today, 28 March: Prices gain, dollar softens; regulator focus on banking crisis dims gold’s appeal - March 28, 2023