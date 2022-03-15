UAE: Gold prices fall for a third day ahead of potential US rate hike

US central bank’s decision to hike rates on Wednesday to possibly weaken gold prices. UAE: Gold falls 1 per cent, drops for a third day ahead of potential US rate hike. Image Credit: Pixabay Gold …
