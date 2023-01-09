Gold prices advanced to an eight-month high on Monday morning, as a weaker dollar made greenback-priced bullion cheaper for overseas buyers while
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- UAE: Gold Prices Hit 8-Month High 22K Crosses Dh210 Per Gram In Dubai - January 9, 2023
- Gold prices today, January 9 | Yellow metal rates hit another high at Rs 56,000 as dollar slides - January 9, 2023
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 55,960; silver at Rs 71,800 per kilo - January 9, 2023