Gold prices increased at the markets’ opening on Tuesday after falling Dh1.5 per gram in the previous session. According to Dubai Jewellery Group data, the 24K variant of the yellow metal was trading at Dh281.25 per gram, up from Dh281.0 per gram at the close of the markets on Monday. It fell Dh1.5 per gram in yesterday’s session.

