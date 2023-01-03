Spot gold was up 0.55 per cent at $1,839.26 per ounce as of 9.35 am UAE time. In the UAE, precious metal prices jumped two dirhams per gram at the opening of the markets on Tuesday. The Dubai Gold and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- UAE: Gold prices jump $0.54 per gram in Dubai, hit 6-month high - January 3, 2023
- Gold, silver prices: Gold prices touch two-year high of Rs 55,546 in India, silver at Rs 70,573 - January 3, 2023
- UAE: Gold prices jump Dh2 per gram in Dubai, hit 6-month high - January 3, 2023