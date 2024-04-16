Gold prices jumped Dh4.5 per gram at the opening of the markets on Tuesday due to geopolitical concerns. The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed 24K trading at Dh288.75 per gram on Tuesday morning as compared to Dh284.25 per gram at the close of the markets …
