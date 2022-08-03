UAE: Gold prices plunge after Fed hints at aggressive rate hikes

Gold prices slipped on Wednesday as the dollar and US Treasury yields advanced after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials hinted at continuing aggressive interest rate hikes in the near …
