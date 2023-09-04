Gold prices rose in the UAE on Monday morning, climbing towards a one-month peak in early trade.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- UAE: Gold prices shine at the start of the week, rise half-a-dirham per gram - September 4, 2023
- Gold, silver price today, September 4, 2023: Precious metals record hike on MCX | Check latest rates here - September 4, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices climb towards 1-month peak on Fed pause bets - September 4, 2023