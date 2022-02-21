UAE: Gold prices slip as Biden-Putin meeting plans ease demand

Gold prices fell from a more than eight-month high hit earlier on Monday, as safe-haven demand eased after the US president agreed to meet his Russian counterpart over the Ukraine crisis. Spot gold …
