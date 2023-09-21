Gold prices retreated in the UAE and globally on Thursday morning, trading at Dh1.50 per gram lower at the opening of the markets in Dubai. The prices fell as the US dollar and bond yields powered higher after the Federal Reserve signalled another rate …
