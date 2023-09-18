Dubai Jewellery Group data showed 24K trading at Dh233.5 per gram on Monday morning as compared to last week’s close of Dh233.0 per gram
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- UAE: Gold prices start the week on a positive note, rise in early trade in Dubai - September 18, 2023
- Gold prices rise with Fed meet, government shutdown in focus - September 18, 2023
- Buy Alamos Gold: Top North American Miner In 2023 For Good Reason - September 18, 2023