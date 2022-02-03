Gold prices were steady on Thursday morning, trading below a one-week high hit in the previous session as the US dollar regained some ground ahead of major central bank meetings. Spot gold was flat at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Hold Above $1,800 on Weaker USD, Geopolitical Unrest - February 3, 2022
- UAE: Gold prices steady; 24K trades at Dh219 per gram - February 3, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD’s fates hinges on key central bank events, upside appears limited - February 3, 2022