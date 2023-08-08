Gold prices were largely steady in the UAE on Tuesday morning after prices dropped on Monday evening due to US Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman’s c..
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- UAE: Gold prices steady in Dubai after Monday evening’s drop - August 8, 2023
- Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal slips at week’s start, silver closes in the red - August 8, 2023
- Gold Price Today, 08 August: MCX gold slips marginally on buoyed US dollar; traders eye US inflation data - August 8, 2023