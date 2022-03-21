UAE: Gold prices to not drop too much ahead of Ramadan as no end in sight for Ukraine crisis

Gold prices fell 3.5 per cent last week; analysts see it steadying in the days ahead. Dubai: Gold prices rose on Monday after last recording their worst week since late November, as safe-haven demand …
