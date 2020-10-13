Gold prices this week are headed higher, which marks an end to comparatively lower price levels seen last month, and multiple analysts opine that there is the potential for costs to rise even higher …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices today fall for first time in 3 days, silver rates drop sharply - October 13, 2020
- UAE: Gold prices to rise this week, with potential to go even higher later - October 13, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar ticks up - October 12, 2020