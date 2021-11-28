“The news of the new Covid-19 variant has hit the market. This is likely to be positive for gold in the near term as there could be a fear that measures to combat the virus will lead to weak economic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price surges amid uncertainty over new omicron outbreak - November 28, 2021
- UAE: New Covid-19 variant Omicron seen positive for gold prices - November 28, 2021
- “Tomato is the new gold”: Sky-high prices spark meme fest on social media - November 27, 2021