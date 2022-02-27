Russia-Ukraine crisis will continue to dictate the gold price in the coming week and the 24K price could hit Dh240 per gram in the UAE if the conflict escalates further. Analysts say that gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- New issue of Sovereign gold bond scheme opens tomorrow: Key things to know - February 27, 2022
- UAE – Russia-Ukraine crisis: Fed to dictate gold prices in coming week - February 27, 2022
- Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Stock Price Up 12.5% - February 27, 2022