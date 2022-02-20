Contradicting statements from the US and Russia about the Ukraine invasion should continue to support gold price in the coming week and the yellow metal could touch $1,950 also, depending on how the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- UAE: Ukraine crisis to dictate gold prices in coming week, 24K seen trading between Dh232 and Dh225 - February 20, 2022
- Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices In India See Slight Drop Than Previous Day. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On February 20 Here - February 19, 2022
- New early investment gold rush (not crypto) - February 19, 2022