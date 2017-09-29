Stand-off between the U.S. and North Korea provides support Gold prices may have had a lousy month, dropping by the most this year on a resurgent dollar, but holdings in exchange-traded funds have jumped, with the worldwide total rising to the highest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Under Gold Market’s Hood, Global Tensions Prompt a Surge in ETFs - September 29, 2017
- Wall St. Bullish, Main St. Bearish On Gold Prices For Next Week - September 29, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold dips after U.S. inflation data, set for quarterly gain - September 29, 2017