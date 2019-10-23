UPDATE 1-Agnico Eagle Mines beats Street on higher gold sales volume

Oct 23 (Reuters) – Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by higher realized gold prices and gold sales volumes at its Meliadine mine in northern …
