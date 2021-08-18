Australia’s Newcrest Mining Ltd reported its best annual profit on Thursday, as the country’s largest listed gold miner benefited from higher prices of the precious metal. Prices of safe-haven gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Newcrest reports record full-year profit on gold price surge - August 18, 2021
- UPDATE 1-Australia’s Newcrest reports record full-year profit on gold price surge - August 18, 2021
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate Following Softer Mortgage Data - August 18, 2021