NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) – India’s gold imports plunged 68% year on year in September to their lowest in more than three years as record domestic gold prices curbed retail buying, a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- UPDATE 1-Indian gold imports hit three-year low as prices jump - October 4, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold gains on global growth fears, watching U.S. jobs data - October 4, 2019
- Indian gold imports hit three-year low as prices jump -govt source - October 4, 2019