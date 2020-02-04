NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) – India’s gold imports in January plunged 48% from a year earlier to their lowest in 4 months as a rally in local prices near record highs prompted buyers to curtail …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold slips Rs 211 to Rs 40,606 per 10 grams, Axis Securities sees prices at Rs 42,000-42,500 by year end - February 4, 2020
- UPDATE 1-India’s Jan gold imports plunge 48% to 4-month low on record prices - February 4, 2020
- Great Panther Receives US$11.25 Million Prepayment, Sets $1,500/oz Gold Floor Price and Locks in a Weakened Brazilian Real - February 4, 2020