Additionally, spot gold prices saw a brief rise during the last few days of the month as a political crisis in Italy provoked heavy selling on European financial markets. Gold is seen as a safe haven in times of political uncertainty. However, spot gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
UPDATE 2-U.S. Mint American Eagle gold coin sales rise sharply in May
Additionally, spot gold prices saw a brief rise during the last few days of the month as a political crisis in Italy provoked heavy selling on European financial markets. Gold is seen as a safe haven in times of political uncertainty. However, spot gold …