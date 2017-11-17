Update: TSX Gains 63 Points on Rising Commodity Prices, Including Oil and Gold

Canada’s main stock market ended the Friday session on a positive note, boosted by stronger commodity prices, for its second straight day of gains. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 63 points or 0.4% to close at 15,998. For the week, the TSX was down …
