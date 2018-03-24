Physical gold demand in Asian hot spots slouched this week as higher global prices made buyers hold off on purchases and as discounts in India widened to their highest in six and a half months. “Demand is very weak. At the current price level, retail …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Will Gold Price Breakout? 3 Things to Watch… - March 24, 2018
- US-China trade war pushes gold prices to near 15-month high - March 24, 2018
- Gold Prices Bid as Markets Sell-off, Trump Tariffs Stoke Haven Demand - March 23, 2018