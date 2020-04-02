This week, the US scored a sad record. The number of deaths related to the coronavirus in the US surpassed the death toll in China.What does it imply for the US economy and the gold market? Just as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold coins and bars in short supply, premiums exploding - April 2, 2020
- US COVID-19 death toll higher than China’s now, will Gold rally? - April 2, 2020
- Gold: The sell-off will be short-lived – ANZ - April 2, 2020