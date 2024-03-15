Bank of America’s chief investment strategist, Michael Hartnett, expects the U.S. economy to shift in 2024 from a ‘goldilocks’ phase into a ‘stagflation’ scenario.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD correction is likely in the short term – Commerzbank - March 15, 2024
- US Economy Shifts ‘From Goldilocks To Stagflation’: Top Wall Street Analyst Explains Why Crypto, Gold Are At All-Time Highs - March 15, 2024
- Gold prices uncertain after inflation data, Fed ahead - March 15, 2024