Gold price has been on a downward trend since last Thursday – falling from a high of $1,822.77 per ounce to an opening price of $1,818.21 on Tuesday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- US Federal Reserve policy decision to influence gold prices - January 20, 2022
- Monsters of Rock: Record prices for coal as gold shines, iron ore hits US$130 - January 20, 2022
- Barrick Gold (GOLD) Stock Jumps 8.7%: Will It Continue to Soar? - January 20, 2022