Gold may benefit from government money flooding households and people less willing to work – as evidenced by the low value of nonfarm payrolls. According to the recent BLS Employment Situation Report …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
US government stimulus went wrong, how will Gold react?
Gold may benefit from government money flooding households and people less willing to work – as evidenced by the low value of nonfarm payrolls. According to the recent BLS Employment Situation Report …