Gold prices could break through the US$1,600 threshold if US-Iran geopolitical tensions flare up again, with future gains dependent on the conflict’s outcome, gold traders say. Teerapong …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- US-Iran flare-up could enhance gold’s lustre - January 12, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower amid rising equities as Mideast tensions fade - January 12, 2020
- New Data Suggests Bitcoin and Gold Aren’t as Correlated as You Think - January 12, 2020