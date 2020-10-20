US Markets React: Gold gains, equities and dollar tumble on stimulus jitters

XAU/USD opens week higher on revived US stimulus hopes. US dollar slips as the safety-reversal trade remains in vogue. XAU/USD technical indicators balanced around $1900. Dow and S&P 500 fall for the …
