U.S. producer prices fell more than expected in May as the costs of energy goods and food declined, signaling that inflation pressures were abating throughout the economy and could eventually provide relief to consumers.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- US producer inflation subsides as energy, food prices drop - June 14, 2023
- What a rate pause means for gold prices - June 14, 2023
- Gold Prices Edge Higher After Fed Decision - June 14, 2023