US stocks fell to open Tuesday’s trading session, while oil prices pushed higher and investors turned their attention to Wednesday’s inflation report for August. Last week, Brent crude, the international benchmark,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal slips to over two-week low amid uptick in US yields - September 13, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips to over two-week low as stronger dollar dents appeal - September 13, 2023
- US stocks slide as oil prices climb and investors brace for August inflation report - September 13, 2023