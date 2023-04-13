Backed by fundamentals: Gold prices surged to $2,040/oz on Thursday, approaching fresh 2023 highs as falling producer inflation and increasing jobless claims fueled market speculation about the Fed’s rate hiking cycle nearing an end. Gold prices have risen …
