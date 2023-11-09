During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company sold 40,623 ounces of gold, compared to the 44,925 gold ounces sold in Q3 2022. The 10% decrease in gold sold is the result of decreased gold production as a result of the East McQuesten wildfires.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Victoria Gold: 2023 Third Quarter Results - November 9, 2023
- Commodities: Record highs for the gold price - November 9, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds positive ground above $1,950, eyes on US UoM data - November 9, 2023