Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at CIBC - August 19, 2022
- Gold prices dip in international market over Fed rate-hike fears; check rates here - August 19, 2022
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades lower on MCX, silver down – Check rates in your city - August 19, 2022