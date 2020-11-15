Victoria Gold produced only 35,312 toz gold at an AISC of $1,315/toz in Q3, its first full quarter of commercial production at the Eagle gold mine.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Victoria Gold’s First Quarter Of Commercial Production Brings Some Disappointments - November 15, 2020
- Maverix Metals: Record Gold Prices & Omolon Contribution Help Deliver Record Quarter - November 15, 2020
- Belgian racing pigeon fetches record price of $1.9 million - November 15, 2020